Carl L. Satrom

ST. PETER — Carl Louis Satrom passed away peacefully Monday, February 22 nd , 2021 in the companionship of Marie, his wife of 65 years and family he loved and prayed for daily.
Carlwas bornnear Galesburg, North Dakota on July 14 th , 1927,the second of three children to Carl P. and Laura Satrom.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Carl P. and Laura, and his sister Inez Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Marie, sister Elaine Kaiser, sons Harlan (Sonja), Merlin (Barb), Lauren (Kellie), Laurie (PatrickArmon), grandchildren, Andrea, Mariah,Tavish, Rob, Mike, Trevor, Thea, Tatum, Austin and Cassidy, and greatgrand children: Gannon, Ryker ,Rowyn,Avyn, Easton,Brecken, Kenley,Laken, Natalie, Hope, Peyton, Bennett, Aurelia,Sigrid, andTorin.
Due toCovid,there will be no immediate service. A celebration of life will be held in late May or early June. A full obituary is posted on CaringBridge. Correspondence can be sent to Marie Satrom, 700 Knight Street #101 Saint
Peter, MN. 56082. Memorials can be sent to Gideon's International. There is a link for this on the CaringBridge site.