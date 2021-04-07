David W. Strand

CLEVELAND, MN — David Warren Strand, age 70, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 with his best friends and caregivers, Kathy and Gary Dauk, at his side.
Memorial service will be 11:00am Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Church of the Nativity Catholic, Cleveland with visitation beginning at 9:30am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
David was born September 5, 1950 to Bud and Revee Strand. He graduated from St. Peter High School in 1968 and enlisted in the Army on February 13, 1969. He served as an infantryman with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam from July 1969 to July 1970. David had a long sales career with Hiniker Company until his stroke in 1996.
Known as "Big Eye" to most, David loved the Minnesota Vikings, MN Twins, scratch-off tickets and playing 6-5-4.
He is survived by his brothers: Gary, Denny (Cathy), and Tim (Gail) Strand; his sister: Jean (Jeff) Germscheid; many nieces and nephews; and Gary and Kathy Dauk & family.
David's family would like to extend their gratitude to the Dauk family for the years of care and love they provided, and for not only giving David a home, but for making him part of their family.