LAKE WASHINGTON — Wayne "Bud" Lynn, age 94, passsed away peacefully on June 30, 2021. He resided on Lake Washington with his wife, Dona (Hamrick), of 70 years who passed away in 2016.
Bud was born on December, 26, 1926 in Lake Benton, MN to William and Mabel Lynn. He attended school in Verdi, MN. After graduation in 1944 he served in the Navy in WWII. He attended college at The University of MN and later became a police officer for St. Peter, MN. In 1958 he was appointed Police Chief in St. Peter where he was a local
resident.
He loved to travel and ride motorcycles with Dona, fish and boat in the local lakes as well as "up North", and do woodworking. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a community minded person throughout his life. He was a member of the American Legion, Odd Fellows, Rotary, and the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bud is survived by his children; Sharon Williams, Sue Hill (Fran Johnson), and Wayne (Barbara) Lynn, his grandchildren; Amy Williams, Cheri (Bill) Lally, Teri (Ransom) Bauman, Amber (Matt) Hohl, as well as many loved great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Bud is preceded in death by his wife Dona, three sisters, two brothers, and grandson Rob Lynn.
He will be laid to rest with honors at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis.