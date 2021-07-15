ST. PETER, MN — Howard A. Hermel, age 97 of St. Peter, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Private family services will be held. Memorials may be given to Mayo Hospice, Mankato. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Howard Adolph was born on September 5, 1923 in Granby Township, Nicollet County to Adolph and Marie (Krieger) Hermel. He graduated from St. Peter High School in 1940 and then served in the US Army Air Corps in WWII. On January 16, 1945 he was united in marriage to Myra H. Johnson in Denver, Colorado. They made their home in St. Peter and he owned and operated AH Hermel Candy Company. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter, the St. Peter American Legion and VFW, final member of the St. Peter WWII Last Man's Club, and the St. Peter Lions Club. Howard loved aviation and flying his plane. His best copilot was his wife, Myra. They were especially fond of their trips together to the Dominican Republic and wintering in Naples FL. Howard also loved farming, fishing in Canada, and Polka music.
Left to cherish his memory are: son, David (Darcy); grandchildren: Blake (Elsbeth), Kaila (Andrew) Roeder, and Alex (MacKenzie Roesti); great grandchildren: Stella, Axl and Ace; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra in 2013; son, John; and siblings: Clifford Hermel and Oradel Mers.