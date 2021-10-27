Vivian J. Keller

ST. PETER, MN — Vivian June Miller Keller, age 96 passed away on September 10, 2021. Vivian was born June 25, 1925 in St. Peter at the Covell Nursing Home to Harry and Blanche (Pearson) Miller. She attended Kasota Public School graduating in June of 1943. She attended Mankato Commercial College, then went to Minneapolis and worked for the Greyhound Bus Line for a few years. She then moved to California; worked at the Shell Oil Company for a short time, later returning to Minnesota where she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and the Ben Franklin Store.
She married Mathew Keller on June 15, 1947; together they built a home in Kasota. In 1950, a son, Kevin Lee was born. They moved to Hemet, CA in 1960 where she worked at Security Pacific National Bank for 17 years as Chief Vault Teller.
They moved back to Minnesota in 1981, purchased a hobby farm north of St. Peter and lived there ever since. She loved being in the country. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mathew; son Kevin, her parents and sisters.
A private internment has taken place.