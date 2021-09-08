MANKATO, MN — Lyle Hjalmer Holland, 77 of Mankato, passed away at his home on September 7, 2021.
Born in Mountain Lake, MN on August 13, 1944, to Harry and Alvina (Kunkel) Holland. He graduated from St. James High School and Mankato Vocational Technical Institute for electronics. He worked at ADC Products in St Peter, Project 20 at St Peter Regional Treatment Center, working with the mentally ill and dangerous. MRCI for 35 years ending as production manager, working with the disabled.
He married Dinah Cordes in September of 1965 and divorced June of 1997. They had four children, Dawn, Lisa, Andrew, and Jared. He married his best friend, Ruth Henrickson, on November 21, 2002, giving up his annual deer hunting trip for a better trip. They were inseparable for all their years.
Lyle loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and four wheeling. He loved playing cards and winning more than not. Lyle was a gentleman and known for his great kindness. He was always ready to help without being asked. He would take the time to talk with someone and make them feel wanted and special. He saw the best in everyone. Lyle was a quiet man of great faith in God. He made the most of life even through the loss of so many tragedies.
He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Ruth Holland; loving children, Dawn (Kevin) Hoglund, Lisa Luko (friend Jason Luhman), Jared (friend KariAnne Cummings) Holland; grandchildren, Tyler and Ashley Hoglund, Megan (Will) Gedde, and Lexi and Logan Luko; family-in-laws, Fran Holland, Geri Baynard, Kerwin and Marilyn Cordes, Beverly Elmer and Russ and Nancy Elmer; and other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Holland, at birth; his parents; and brothers, Donald and Dennis Holland.
Memorial service will be at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato on September 16, 2021 at 3:00pm with one hour visitation before. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://hosannamain.online.church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Hosanna Lutheran Church or KJLY Christian Radio Station. Please share a memory of Lyle online at www.mankatomortuary.com.