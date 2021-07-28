ST. PETER, MN — Luella C. (Annexstad) Monke passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in St. Peter, MN. Pastor Jack Kelly of St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Peter, presided over her interment at Norseland Lutheran Cemetery on December 4. A public Memorial service for Luella will take place at St.Peter Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 7 at 11:00 with public visitation at 10:00.
Luella was born on March 5, 1921 at home in rural Norseland, MN to Adolph and Mae (Lageson) Annexstad. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Norseland Lutheran Church. A Christian in faith, Luella was a teacher by training, a homemaker by vocation, and an artist at heart.
Upon graduating with a four-year degree from Mankato State Teachers College during WW II, she began the first part of her teaching career in Waterville, then St. James, MN. In 1948, Lu married Herbert Monke, "the kindest man I ever knew," and they made their home together in St. Peter, raising four children: Bruce, Joel, Jennifer, and Cindy. She subsequently returned to teaching elementary school for 20 years in Le Sueur, MN. She was active in community social circles and many church groups. She became well known for her baking, sewing, and green thumb. Upon her retirement, Lu and Herb travelled, gardened, and took on various volunteer opportunities, including Meals on Wheels. At her pastor's request, she initiated and, for many years conducted the church's Cradle Roll program; one of her favorite volunteer activities was with the Little Lambs pre-school of St. Peter Lutheran.
She loved her Savior. She loved her family. Luella is survived by her children, their children, and their children's children: From Overland Park, KS, Bruce and Becky (Lind) Monke-- Kelsey and Jamie Brun with Aubrey, Brianna, Chase, and Brayden; Lindsay and Kory Casselman with Makayla and Kayleigh of Olathe, KS. From Woodbury, MN, Joel Monke-- Andrew Monke, and Julia Monke from Minneapolis, MN, and Carolyn Monke of Seattle, WA. From Manitowoc, WI, Jennifer Monke. From Le Sueur, Cindy and Brian Braun-- Molly and Ryan Thelemann with Jack, Elena, and Nolan; Maggie and Seth Hughes of Owatonna, MN with Harrison, Hattie, and Eloise; and Peter Braun of Mankato. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Luella was preceded in death by her loved and loving husband of 61 years, Herb, and her infant grandson Geoffrey. Lu's passing marks the last of her parents' children and their spouses: Harriet and Marlowe Peterson, Ingvald and Margaret Annexstad, Imogene and Irvin Nelson, and Howard and Renae Annexstad. Her nieces and nephews—Ingrid, Eric, Jane, Margi, and Waldemar also preceded her. All her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law except Jytte Monke have now also passed away: Wilbert Monke, Amos Monke, Earl and Dona Monke, Norma and Leonard Pommeranz, Edna and Gordon Mittelsteadt, Art Monke, and Leonard and Thelma Monke.
Our family wants to thank Dr. Solaiman, Sheila Anderson CNP, and Jane Anderson of Benedictine Court, and all the nurses and staff of the Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter for the kindness and caring they showed Luella while she was with them.