Robert "Bob" Eickman

ST. PETER, MN — Bob was born on a farm in the countryside near Trempealeau, WI. He was the 17th of 18 children born to Paul and Martha (Kulas) Eichman. He was the last survivor of that generation.
Bob went to a country school, served in the Air Force, and spent his career as an Air Traffic Controller in St Paul, Milwaukee, and Rochester, MN. In 1950, he married Grace Audrey Tarras in Winona, MN. Kathy was born in Sacramento, CA a year later and Paula was born in Milwaukee in 1957. Rochester, MN became the family's home for 35 some years. In 1995, Bob and Grace moved to St. Peter, MN. Grace passed away in 2014. Bob moved to Ecumen Prairie Hill in St. Peter shortly after that.
Bob loved family and nature. He believed in Jesus Christ and had God in his heart since an early age. And it showed, not just in his words, but his actions. Psalm 23:6 was his life... "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever."
Bob is survived by his daughters and their families: Kathy and Joe Klatt (daughters, Anna and Laura), and Paula Eickman (daughters, Audrey and Eleanor) and Dave Kennedy.
He is also survived by a glorious number of nieces and nephews, and additional generations beyond. A beautiful family to carry on the legacy!
Bob passed away on October 24, 2021 at Ecumen Prairie Hill in St. Peter at age 95.
Visitation is Saturday, October 30th from 10 am to 11am at The Church of St. Peter (1801 West Broadway St. Peter, MN 56082). Funeral Mass at 11:00 am with interment at Calvary Cemetery following Mass. Lunch will follow at the church. The Church spaces are large and spacious...for those Covid conscious. The immediate family will be masked. The church does not require masks at this time, but the family requests masks for attendees. A livestream of the service can be found with his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.