ST. PETER — Paul "Pickle" Hammer Schwichtenberg, age 64, of St. Peter passed away unexpectedly at home of a probable cardiac arrest on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the St. Peter Funeral Home. Interment will be held in the spring of 2022 at Fort Snelling with full military honors.
Paul was born on October 27, 1957 to Peggy (Hammer) and Morris "Casey" Schwichtenberg in St. Peter, MN. He was the 2nd oldest of 4 children. The family home was located on Lake Emily in LeSueur County, where Paul resided until his passing.
In 1963, Paul started grade school in Kasota, MN and graduated from St. Peter High School in 1976. Paul then enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 - 1980. The U.S.Navy took him to the Mediterranean Sea, southern Europe, Middle East (Iran and Pakistan) sailing through the Suez Canal, Africa, Seychelles and crossing the equator where he became a Shellback. He was trained and worked as a boiler operator on the three Naval ships (USS Grand Canyon, USS LaSalle, USS William V. Pratt) he sailed on.
Paul was truly a traveler of the world after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy. He contracted to work for Raytheon at the McMurdo Station which is a USA Antarctic research station, working in the power plant. He wintered in Antarctica over two separate years. His next working opportunity with Raytheon took him to Johnston Atoll in the south Pacific Ocean for several years working in the power plant. Paul became a certified scuba diver while working and living on Johnston Atoll. His love for scuba diving led him to diving the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and the coral reefs of the Fiji Islands. He also spent some time exploring New Zealand. Upon returning back to Minnesota, Paul enrolled and graduated from the Co-Generation Power two-year program at Detroit Lakes Technical College. Paul worked 23 years at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center in the power plant, retiring in January 2021.
While Paul never married or had children, he lived a full and active life with more friends than one could count. His siblings, nieces, and nephews meant more to him than words can describe. He was extremely kind hearted, always there to lend an ear or helping hand. Paul was a motorcycle enthusiast, loved cooking, bowling, enjoyed the weekly supper with playing UNO and watching reality TV shows with siblings, cribbage, Bingo, and hanging out with friends and family. His adventurous spirit kept him traveling with friends and family.
Paul "Pickle" will be forever loved and remembered as a wonderful brother, uncle, cousin and a friend to many. He will be so very missed. He is survived by his siblings, Kay Carlson of St. Peter, MN, Lee (Alice) Schwichtenberg of St. Peter, MN, and Joel Schwichtenberg of St. Peter, MN; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Adam) Marshall, Carol (Ben) Miller, Kayc (Louis) Ullrich, Holly Schwichtenberg, Luke Schwichtenberg, and Harley Schwichtenberg; 3 great-nephews, as well as numerous relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, great-niece Miller, and great-nephew Ullrich.
As an expression of sympathy, memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers or plants. The family requests that memorial contributions may be sent to the VFW Club (LeCenter, MN) or the charity of your choice.