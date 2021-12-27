Howard A. Putz, Sr.

ST. PETER — Howard Allen Putz, Sr., age 73, of St. Peter, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.
Howard will be laid to rest during a combined graveside service with his daughter, Amy Putz, in Kasota Hill Cemetery at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, December 31, 2021, with Father Timmerman officiating. A gathering and memory sharing to follow at Neisen's Riverside Sports Bar. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Howard Allen, the son of Martin and Carmen (Jordahl) Putz, was born on March 20, 1948 in Mankato. He graduated from Minnesota Lake High School in 1967. On April 11, 1969, he married Suzanne Dhaene and she preceded him in death on October 29, 2015. Howard was a diesel mechanic at Mankato Mack until his retirement in 2011. He enjoyed fishing, reading, learning how things worked, and searching the internet.
He is survived by his children, Howard (Jill) Putz Jr., Kimberly Putz, Melinda Voss and her fiancée Mike Bock, and Jamie (Cindy) Putz; grandchildren, Julia (Corey) Whitcomb, Gordon Putz, Dylan Thomas, Lauren and Mason Reid, Damian and Vincent Ristau, Sabastian Bock, and Anthony, Emily, and Isabelle Putz; great grandchildren, Oliver Whitcomb and Sophera Arredondo; and siblings, Paulette (Larry) Lotton and Larry (Gurene) Putz.
He was preceded in death by his father, Martin Putz; mother, Carmen (Gaylen) Johnson; daughter, Amy Martina Putz; and sister, Gretchen (Robert) Hartman.
Memorial funds can be sent to: Howard Putz Memorial-100 Heather Lane #3 Mankato, MN 56001.