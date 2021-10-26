CLEVELAND — Everly Jean Hewitt, age 5, of Cleveland passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the St. Peter Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the St. Peter Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Savidge Lake Cemetery, Cleveland.
Everly was born January 13, 2016 in Rochester, MN to Ray and Katie (Hobson) Hewitt. She was a fighter from day one. It was often said, "Everly wrote her own book" which was evident from her first moments to her last. She both baffled and amazed her care team with her ability to come out better than before each time the odds were stacked against her. Everly will be remembered for her contagious smile that lit up the room, her signature "chirps", and her ability to point at and get people to label the ceiling and every other object in a room on demand.
Her days were spent full of love from her family, friends and nursing staff. She just adored kids and enjoyed playing with her cousins and time at school with her friends. She loved to listen to music, and dance. Everly enjoyed watching Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Bluey and Dino Ranch, and would always scream along with the dinosaurs on the tv. She was strong willed and managed to always win control of the remote from mom and dad. Everly loved snuggling in the front porch or on the couch with mom under every blanket she could find. Bath time with dad was her favorite and she loved bed time where she got to be "warm and snuggly and comfy and cozy" with her blankets, pillows, puppies and Minnie's.
She had such an impact on every person she met and will be deeply missed.
Everly is survived by her parents, Ray and Katie Hewitt of Cleveland; grandparents, Tom (Tammy) Hobson of Cleveland, Kevin (Jeanette) Hewitt of Le Sueur; great-grandma, Evelyth Nelson of St. Peter; aunts and uncles, Kristin (James) Melchior of Cleveland, Megan Hobson and special friend Nathan Hewitt of Savage, Elizabeth (Ethan) Wargelin of Cleveland, Mark (Sara) Hewitt of Kilkenny, Heather (Danny) Wegner of Lakeville; cousins, Gavin and Weston Melchior, Levi, Lyla, and Rylan Wargelin, Harper and McCoy Hewitt, and Judah Wegner. Everly was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Edward and Millie Ernst, Ernest "Ernie" and Marcella Hobson, Robert "Bob" and Norma Hewitt, Earl Nelson, and Harold Anthony.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Adara Home Health Care, Pediatric Home Services, her care team at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, especially Dr. Boesch and Dr. VanDorn, the doctors at Mankato Clinic, and the team at Go! Therapy in St. Peter. We also want to thank Cleveland Fire & Rescue, and the Allina Ambulance Service for the amazing care they gave our daughter in her final moments.