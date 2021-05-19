NEW ULM — Jerry August Stark, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye.
Memorial service was 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home - SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Pastor Kathleen Ulland-Klinkner will officiate. Inichement followed in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery Columbarium.
Visitation was from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home - SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.
Jerry is survived by his special friend, Rose E. Ranweiler and her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, and especially Emily Roiger; and many friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earl Stark; sisters, Pearl Adams and Fern Nielsen; and many extended family and friends
Jerry August Stark was born December 1, 1935 to Harvey and Esther (Roepke) Stark on the farm near Gibbon. He attended grade school and helped out on the family farm. Jerry later moved to St. Peter where he lived for fifty years. Later in life, Jerry worked as a mechanic at Electri-Craft in St. Peter. He also worked on boats, tractors, and lawn mowers. When he was not working, Jerry could be found tending to his garden, playing the concertina, or seeing his neighbors and friends. He enjoyed all the time he was able to spend with those around him. Blessed be his memory.