ST. PETER — Barbara Ylinen, 84, of St. Peter, passed away from cancer on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Oaklawn Health Care Center in Mankato. Burial will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Peter. A celebration of life will be held later in the summer.
Barbara was born in Chisholm, MN, on July 11, 1936 to John and Angeline Giovanini. She graduated from Chisholm High School and attended college at UND. There she met and married Gerald Ylinen. They had one daughter, Susan Ylinen Burum. When the family moved to St. Peter, Barbara finished her bachelors degree from MSU, Mankato in education. She taught elementary students for many years in the St. Peter School System. She enjoyed playing the piano, golfing, and playing bridge. She continued these activities in retirement and could often be found riding her bike all through St. Peter.
She is survived by her daughter, three grand children, Justin, Brandon, and Alex Burum, a sister Joan Varda, a sister in law Donna Macauley Brandt, six nieces and nephews, and numerous grand nieces and grand nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband, a nephew, and her brother Jim Giovanini.