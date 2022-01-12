Adeline Asleson

ST. PETER — Adeline Viola Bieraugel was born on June 6, 1921 to Edward and Esther (Mattson) Bieraugel on her grandparents' farm in rural Lafayette, MN. She passed away on December 2, 2021 at Ecumen Prairie Hill in St. Peter and was reunited with her husband, Gordon.
Adeline attended country schools in Nicollet and Sibley Counties, and later attended school in Lafayette once the family moved to town. She graduated from New Ulm High School in 1939. Shortly after graduation, she began a 40 plus year career with several telephone companies. Her first job was with Northwestern Bell in Lafayette, followed by a time in Camp Parks, CA (Bay Area) during WWII. She later worked for Northwestern Bell in St. Peter, followed by Mankato Citizens Telephone Company in Mankato. She retired in 1986. In retirement, she worked part time at the Gustavus Adolphus College telephone switchboard for another nine years.
Adeline was married to Gordon Asleson on September 20, 1947 at the First Lutheran Church in Lafayette. In 1948, they moved to St. Peter and joined Trinity Lutheran Church. A son, Gary, was born in 1948, followed by a second son, Brian, in 1955.
Adeline is survived by her son, Brian Asleson (Laurie Tangert) of Eden Prairie, MN and by daughter-in-law, Meredith Asleson, of Wooster, OH. She is survived by grandchildren Kristin Feierabend (Karl), Sara Strom (Luke), Angela Asleson and Benjamin Asleson. She is also survived by three great grandchildren, Alec and Cora Feierabend and London Strom as well as many nieces and nephews.
Adeline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gordon, her son, Gary, and by her two brothers, Walter Lofgren and Vernon Bieraugel.
The family is planning to have a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church of St. Peter in late spring or early summer of 2022. The family is being served by St. Peter Funeral Home.