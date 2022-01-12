Adeline Asleson

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Kandiyohi, Sibley, Nicollet, Blue Earth and Faribault Counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&