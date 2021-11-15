ST. PETER, MN — Kathleen Elizabeth Peters age 84 of St. Peter, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community in St. Peter.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Church of St. Peter. Visitation will be held on Tuesday starting at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Peter. St. Peter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy was born October 30, 1937 to Mark and Helen (Haggenmiller) Trimbo at the family home in St. Henry, Le Sueur County. She was united in marriage to Clinton Peters on November 25, 1954 at the Catholic Church in St. Peter. Kathy was a homemaker for her family. She was a member of Church of St. Peter. She enjoyed sewing, spending time at the lake and especially her family.
Kathy is survived by her 11 children: Becky (Charlie) Homer, Deb (Rick) Johnson-Zuti, Mark (Sandy), Pam Tollefson, Paul (Vicky), John, Ray, Dave (Denise), Lisa (Bob) Schultz, Jim (Julie), and Bob (Kelsie); 21 grandchildren: Mike, Nick, Bill, Cyndi, Teresa, Jake, Gary, Jason, Billy, Brian, Brooke, Jessica, Jennie, Craig, Aaron, Corey, Isaak, Addyson, Elijah, Henry and Archer.; 21 great grandchildren; brother: Mike (Judy) Trimbo; sister Pat Sullivan; and other relatives and friends: Sandy Anderson and DeAnna Hoffmeister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband Clinton in 2018; two granddaughters, Lora and Sara Johnson; brother-in-law, John Sullivan; sister-in-law Rose Trimbo.