Bruce R. Davis

ST. PETER — Bruce Randall Davis, age 71, died December 25, 2021 in Rochester, MN at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus surrounded by his loved ones.
Bruce was born on May 22, 1950 in Greencastle, IN to parents Thomas and Bettie (Klebusch) Davis. He grew up in Terre Haute, IN where he attended Wiley High School, graduating in 1968. He remained there through college, attending the U of IN and earning his Bachelor's Degree. He then attended Brown Institute in Minneapolis, MN for radio broadcasting. In 1978, Bruce moved to Minneapolis and was a member of the Monday Night Square Dance Collective in Minneapolis, where he called square dances. This is where he met his wife in 1984, Denice (Buboltz) Pedersen. The two were married in 1985 and had twin sons whom Bruce loved very much, Dylan and Dustin. Bruce spent the majority of his life working as a radio announcer. He worked in Hastings, NE for two years, and spent 18 years working for a local station called KRBI in St. Peter, MN until they later sold the station. Bruce went on to work 12 years at the State Hospital in St. Peter, where he retired from.
Not only was Bruce a radio announcer, he also had his own show with KMSU every Tuesday night called Bruce Davis Folk Scene Etc. where he enjoyed promoting local music. He was a musician himself, as he played guitar, sang and composed music, and had his own YouTube Channel. Bruce played in several bands over the years, including Whole Wheat, Prairie Wind and Folky Dolky. Aside from music, his hobbies included gardening, in which he greatly enjoyed growing (and eating!) his own tomatoes, and getting together with a group of friends for coffee every day.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Denice; his sons, Dylan Abraham Davis and Dustin James Davis; his brother, Tom (Marty) Davis; a nephew, Zane (Julie) Davis; and grand-nieces, Grace and Ellie. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
