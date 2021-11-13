Lillian C. Guenther

SAINT PETER, MINNESOTA — Lillian Clara Guenther, age 87, of St. Peter, died, Friday, November 12, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System - St. Mary's Campus, Rochester.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter. St. Peter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian was born March 21, 1934 to John and Mary (Lorsung) Roers on the family farm in Millerville, MN. She attended catholic school and graduated from Brandon High School, Brandon, MN. On June 23, 1953 she married Charles A. Guenther at the catholic church in Millerville. They had three children and Lillian was a stay at home mom until her last child started school. She then went to work as an accountant for several automobile dealerships, the last being Snell Motors, Mankato from 1985 until her retirement in 1996. She was an active member of the Church of St. Peter and the Catholic Daughters.
Lillian is survived by her husband, Charles; three children, Mitchell Guenther of Buffalo, Douglas Guenther of Winthrop, and Lisa (Keith) Cramer of Pine Island; four grandchildren, Courtney (Kaelen) Kosse, Cody (Shayne) Guenther, Sara and Anna Cramer; many nieces and nephews.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Carol Renee Guenther; and nine siblings.