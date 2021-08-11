NICOLLET, MN — Emma Louise Rodning, age 87 of rural Nicollet, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family and holding the hand of her beloved husband of 68 years, Harold.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Norseland Lutheran Church in Norseland.
Emma Louise was born November 28, 1932 on the family farm in New Sweden Township, Nicollet County to Edmund and Anna (Larson) Bjorklund. She attended District 6 Country School and graduated from St. Peter High School in 1950. On August 24, 1951 she was united in marriage to Harold D. Rodning on her family farm. They lived in rural Nicollet where they farmed and raised eight children. Louise eventually went to work at the Norseland General Store for 25-years. Louise loved to read books and poetry, she could light up a room with her smile, she enjoyed baking and cooking and she adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Norseland Lutheran Church, the church ladies aid and a 60-year member of the community card club.
Left to remember Louise are her devoted husband, Harold; children: David, Steven, son-in-law, Mike Powers, Barbie Endrud, Jim (Michelle), Susan (John) Franzen, Paul (Gayla), and John (Patrick); 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren (with twins on the way); brother: Harold (Donna) Bjorklund; sister Eunice (Jerry) Hildebrandt; and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Louise was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Powers; brothers: Willard and Gordon; sister Ardella; and son-in-law Lowell Endrud.
The family is grateful for the caregivers and support staff at the Benedictine Living Center, Hospice Services and the many friends and family members who stood by her side. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the American Cancer Society.