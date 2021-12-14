Margaret Mary Happ

NAPLES, FL — Happ, Margaret Mary (Boys)
On December 7 at the age 81, Marge passed away peacefully in her Naples, FL home. The Lord has blessed her with 61 years of marriage to Ken, two children, Michael and Theresa, two grandchildren, Jennifer and Monica and a great grandchild Claire. Marge was born July 7, 1940 to Bob and Gen Boys of St. Peter, MN. Her extended family includes brother Bill Boys (Marge), and sisters Beverly Johnson and Kathleen Niederstadt (Chet), numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Marge easily made friends while living in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Florida. Heaven in now her home. She will be missed by many. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Monday December 20th at Washburn-McReavy Hopkins Chapel, 1400 Mainstreet, Hopkins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, December 21st with visitation one hour prior at St. Gabriel the Archangel St Joseph Campus, 1300 Mainstreet, Hopkins. Interment St Margaret's Cemetery in Minnetonka. Washburn-McReavy Hopkins Chapel 952-938-9020