Darlene Ann Hevemeier

NICOLLET — Darlene Ann Havemeier, of Nicollet, Minnesota died Friday, March 26, 2021 at the age of 93, at Pheasant Ridge Assisted Living in St. Peter. The days and moments preceding her death she was surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Funeral service will be 2 PM Monday, April 12, 2021 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nicollet with Pastor Mica Plocher officiating. Burial will follow in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2 - 5 PM Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm and will continue for one hour prior to the time of service at church on Monday.
Darlene is survived by her son, Steven (Janet) Havemeier of Nicollet; daughters, Lynette (Mike) Harens of Austin, Texas, Darla (Lynn) Austin of Mankato; 7 grandchildren, Troy (Linda) Havemeier, Kim (Ron) Lindely, Kelly (Mike) Adams, Katherine (Rudy) Benitez, Chris (Aura) Austin, Jill (Justin) Martens and Danielle (Justin) Yungerberg: 14 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; her brother Donald (Karen) Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sophie and Elmer Thompson; husband Marlin; sister Viola Thompson in infancy; brothers Harley (Ruth) and Russell (MaryLou) Thompson; brother and sister-in-law, Edwin (Ardella) Havemeier; sister-in-law Agnes Podratz; brothers-in-law Karl Piotter and Reinhard Podratz; and granddaughter Mandy Harens in infancy.
Darlene Ann Thompson was born at home October 22, 1927 in Granby Township, Nicollet County to Elmer and Sophia (Volk) Thompson. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nicollet. She attended Country School first - 8 grade and Nicollet Public School for 9th grade. Darlene was united in marriage to Marlin Havemeier on June 20, 1948 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nicollet. They made their home and farmed in rural Nicollet and eventually moved back to her childhood home where they continued to farm. Darlene was an exceptionally hard-working woman. She was a strong farm wife all while raising three successful children. Darlene had a passion for cooking, baking, gardening and sewing which could be seen at the Nicollet County fair as she had won many ribbons over the years. Spending time with family and friends talking and playing cards were some of her favorite past times. Darlene and her friendship will truly be missed by many.
Darlene was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nicollet and a member of the Ladies Guild.