G. "Barry" Coulter, age 85 of St. Peter, passed away peacefully with his woife, Donna, at his side on April 21, 2021 at the Mayo Hospital, Mankato.
Barry was born to George and Evangeline (Kennedy) Coulter on February 28, 1936 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The family moved to St. Peter in 1953 with Barry graduating from St. Peter High School in 1954, Gustavus Adolphus College in 1958. He then taught at St. Paul Park, Duluth, and Mankato West High Schools. In the early 1960s, Barry volunteered to serve six months in the US Army Reserves, even though only a Canadian citizen. He moved to Calgary but later returned to help his mother in the Coulter family home in St. Peter. He found lasting employment at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. There, he met Donna, the love if his life, that resulted in marriage in 1981. They made their home in St. Peter until retirement in 1996 to Schreiber, Ontario. There they were warmly welcomed and made fast friendships. They recall their time there as the best times of their lives. Serious medical issues for Donna prompted a return for both to Minnesota in 2005. Their home was at Sand Prairie Assisted Living since mid 2019.
Barry is survived by his wife, Donna; sister Donna Carpenter of Ft. Wayne IN; nephew Dave (Marika Holmqvist) Carpenter and niece Jenneth Carpenter, all of Ft. Wayne; step children: David Gray of Mankato, Diane Missaghi of Prior Lake and Cyndi Zarbano of St. Peter; and lifetime pal and family friend Bob Adolphson of Minneapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Evangeline.