Robert "Bob" J. Depuydt

ST. PETER, MN — Robert "Bob" Depuydt, age 91 of St. Peter, passed on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Ecumen Prairie Hill, St. Peter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter in St. Peter with visitation at 9:00am. Burial with honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Robert "Bob" was born April 12, 1930 in Mankato to Joseph and Clara (Renne) Depuydt. He was in the Army, serving in Korea. His passion was farming, which he did for many years. He also enjoyed traveling and stopping at a casino with his special friend, Hazel.
Bob is survived by his brother, George (Jeanne); son Bobby; sister Mary Beytien; sisters-in-law: Mary and Patty; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Laurine (Leonard) Hoehn; brothers: Joseph and William; and brother-in-law Jim Beytien.
The family would like to thank Bob's neighbor, Duane, as well as his friend, Gary Miller for making Bob's last years more enjoyable.