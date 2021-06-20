Ardyce M. Gjerde

ST. PETER, MN — Ardyce Marie Gjerde died June 18, 2021 at Benedictine Living Community in St Peter, MN at the age of 78 years 5 days.
Ardyce was born June 13, 1943 to Ruben and Thora (Hagen) Gjerde.
She graduated from Custer County High School in Miles City, Montana and Eastern Montana College in Billings, Montana. She taught Elementary school in several towns in Montana, including Kinsey, Glasgow MT Air Force Base, Glasgow, Colstrip, Plevna, and Cohagen.
Upon retirement, she moved to St. Peter and worked at Hardees.
Ardyce was an avid letter writer. She loved to keep in contact with her friends by snail mail. She also liked to read.
Survivors are her sister Ruth Ann Fitzke of St. Peter, MN; niece Julia (John) Sperry and dog Jake of Bozeman MT; nephew Jaren (Becky) Fitzke and great nephew Brody Fitzke of Lakeville, MN.
She was preceded in by death by her father (1998), mother (2001), brother Lynn (2014), and brother-in-law George Fitzke (2006), and her two dogs Tina and Taffy.
Ardyce will certainly be missed by her many friends and relatives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.