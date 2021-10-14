Debra Jean (Luhmann) Schmitz

SHAKOPEE, MN — Debra Jean Schmitz of Shakopee, MN, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, October 9, 2021 just shy of her 68th birthday.
A time of gathering will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 2-3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., both at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee, MN. Following the service, Debbie and her husband of 40 years, Bob, who passed away in February 2017, will be interred together at the gravesite of his parents, Jacob and Leora (Stemmer) Schmitz, at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery, in Shakopee.
Debbie was born in Mankato, MN, and spent most of her childhood and all of her adult life in Shakopee, MN. She and Bob were proud parents to their four-legged daughter, Mysti. Debbie enjoyed listening to live music, going to local restaurants with friends, spending time with family, and playing a good game of cribbage. Her kind heart, sharp sense of humor, and warm laughter left a lasting impression on those around her.
Debbie will be forever loved and missed by brother, Eric (Oksana) Luhmann; sister-in-law, Judy Luhmann; niece, Erin (Derek) Hinrichs; nephews, Chris (Edison) Luhmann, Andrew Luhmann, Ryan Luhmann; and other relatives and friends. Welcoming Debbie home in Heaven is her beloved husband, Bob; parents, Howard and Joan; brother, Mark; and grandparents with whom Debbie was especially close.
