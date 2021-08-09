SAINT PETER — Koreen Jane Neiman, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 5:15 PM at the age of eighty-two. Koreen was living at St. Andrews Village Memory Care in Mahtomedi, Minnesota.
There will be a visitation for Koreen Neiman at Sunrise Assembly of God Church in St. Peter, MN on Saturday, August 14 starting at 10:00 AM. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM. We invite you to join the family for lunch immediately following the service. Interment will follow the luncheon at Greenhill Cemetery. For those who cannot join us in-person, the funeral will be live-streamed.
Koreen Neiman was born on November 22, 1938, to Hilder Aron Nelson and Juliet Cleora Harris in Mahnomen, Minnesota. Koreen was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Donald Neiman and sister-in-law Ethel Franti. She is survived by her son David (Joni) Neiman, daughter Jayne (Thomas) Wahlberg, brother Ronald (Becky) Nelson, stepsister Lindy (Jim) Ahles, five grandchildren (Jill, Brad, Nicole, Jennifer, John) and twelve greatgrandchildren (Logan, Jackson, Charlotte, Lucy, Maxwell, Colton, Isabella, Levi, Felicity, Kaia, William, and Theo).
Koreen loved to cook and entertain for her friends and family. She published two cookbooks, first edition "Enjoy" had a red cover and "Enjoy, Volume II" had a green cover. Koreen was known to make the best Swedish Lefse around. She wrote a weekly recipe column for the St. Peter Herald for many years. You will find that her recipes continue to be enjoyed by her friends and family.
Koreen taught a non-denominational Women's Bible Study in her home. She had a desire and passion to share her love for Jesus and encourage women to study the Bible. Koreen's friends remember her contagious giggle that would get the entire room laughing. Koreen enjoyed water and snow skiing, watching baseball, roller skating, dancing the waltz and polka, camping with their RV friends, traveling, going to Lake Geneva Bible Camp, and playing card games with her friends and grandchildren. But her favorite thing to do was to entertain friends and family by cooking a meal for them.
After they retired from the hardware business, Koreen and Don spent twenty years with the Assembly of God RV MAPS Ministry. They traveled across the United States in their RV along with other retirees, helping local churches with building and remodeling projects. Koreen was usually found in the church kitchen organizing and preparing meals.
We hope you will join us as we celebrate Koreen's life and her love for Jesus.
