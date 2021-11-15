Joyce Marcella Olson

OWATONNA — Joyce M. Olson, age 82, from Owatonna, MN, passed away November 13, 2021, at the River Falls Area Hospital in River Falls, Wisconsin.
Joyce was born August 23, 1939, to Eddie and Olga (Anderson) Redning in St. Peter, Minnesota. She attended school in St. Peter, graduating in 1957. She married Orval Olson at Norseland Lutheran Church in 1967 and the couple built a beautiful life together with their two daughters, Lisa and Carla. Joyce enjoyed her time at home with her girls until she started her job at the St. Peter Community Hospital and Healthcare Center. She worked in the Environmental Services Department until her retirement in 2004. Joyce embraced her Scandinavian heritage and every fall looked forward to road trips with her twin sister Janice to catch up with long-time friends over a plate of lutefisk. Joyce loved a good sale and was always happy to support the local economy of many communities throughout the state. It brought Joyce great joy to spend time with her family and she felt blessed to be so close to them. Her sweet smile, her infectious laugh and her warm, kind spirit will be remembered by all.
Joyce is survived by her daughters Lisa (Steve) Cochran of Owatonna and Carla (Bill) Swanson of Fergus Falls, MN; Grandchildren Tyler (Leah) Cochran and Emily Cochran all of Owatonna, Olivia and Eric Swanson of Fergus Falls; Great-Grandchildren Elliott and Ainsley Cochran of Owatonna, twin sister and best friend Janice Walker, Owatonna and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Orval in 2011 and her sister, Elaine Olson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. John Lutheran Church (1301 Lincoln Ave S., Owatonna, MN 55060). Friends may greet the family during a visitation at the Brick-Meger Funeral Home (1603 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN 55060) Friday, November 19, 2021, from 5 - 7 pm and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. The family requests anyone in attendance to please wear a mask.
