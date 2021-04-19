Lynda Diane Nygard

ST. PETER — LYNDA DIANE (HANSON) NYGARD, age 73 of St. Peter, died at her home in St. Peter on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Born in St. Peter on January 24, 1948, Lynda was the daughter of Gerald and Betty (Hanson) Hanson. She attended school in St. Peter and graduated with the class of 1966. She then went on to Mankato State University and graduated with a degree in English with the class of 1970. Lynda was married to Steven Nygard on June 26, 1971. Although they later divorced, they remained close friends. She worked through much of her life as a nursing assistant in St. Peter. She enjoyed attending Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter, caring for her cats, watching birds, spending time with family and friends, and playing online games with her friends.
Lynda is survived by one granddaughter, Carissa Murtha of Mount Prospect, IL; her special friend, Jim Schroeder of St. Peter; and one brother, Ron (Cheryl) Hanson of GA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Nygard; one brother, Richard Hanson; and her former husband, Steven Nygard.
A public graveside service for Lynda will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Peter, with Rev. Nikoli Falenschek officiating. Interment of Richard Hanson's cremated remains will also be held at that time. Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waterville is assisting Lynda's family with their arrangements.