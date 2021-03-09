ST. PETER, MN — Dr. Vern Clare Olmanson MD, age 86, of St. Peter, MN , passed away on March 4, 2021.
Vern was born September 26, 1934 in New Ulm, MN. He was the son of Dr.Edmund 'Goodie' Olmanson and Gertrude (Evanson). Vern's family moved to St. Peter in 1936 where his father established the St. Peter Clinic. Vern graduated from St. Peter High School in 1952. He completed his pre-med studies at the University of Minnesota in 1955 and graduated from the University of Minnesota medical school in 1959. After completing an internship at Ancker Hospital (Ramsey Hospital) in St. Paul, MN, Vern joined the medical practice with his father and brother, Dr. Don Olmanson, at the St. Peter Clinic in 1960. Vern worked as a family physician for forty years until his retirement in 2000. He also served as the coroner for Nicollet County and as the public health officer for the city of St. Peter for much of that time. Vern married Janice Samuelson of Cannon Falls, MN on December 26,1954 at Vasa Lutheran Church.
Vern is survived by his wife Jan; five sons Douglas (Peg), Paul (Deb), Steven (Bonnie), Peter (Tammy), and David (Chris); twelve grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; sister Joanne (Connie) Pederson; sisters-in-law Barb Olmanson, Joan Hemmah and Jerrie Samuelson; many nieces and nephews; and special family friend Vicki Davis. Vern was preceded in death by his parents; sister Kristi Olmanson; brother Dr. Don Olmanson; granddaughter Jamie Olmanson; father in-law Raymond Samuelson; mother-in-law Clara (Rapp); brothers-in-law Merlan Hemmah and Richard Samuelson.
Vern was an active member of the St. Peter community. He was a supporter of the local Boy Scout Troop 58 where his five sons enjoyed scouting. Vern helped lead a successful fundraising project which resulted in the construction of St. Peter River's Edge Hospital in 2004. Vern served as a clinical associate professor for the University of Minnesota Medical School Rural Physician Associate Program (RPAP), mentoring and training numerous third year medical students. Vern was a life-long member of St. Peter Trinity Lutheran Church and served many years as a volunteer for the St. Peter Area Food Shelf. Vern enjoyed many summers with family and friends at the cabin on Lake Manuella. Besides relaxing, Vern enjoyed playing games where his competitive spirit always shined through. He loved playing cribbage, horseshoe and bocce ball. Sailing his Hobie Cat catamaran was a favorite activity. Vern was an avid duck and turkey hunter, enjoyed finding and eating morel mushrooms, and fishing. Catching, frying and eating fresh walleye was one of his passions. Above all, Vern enjoyed spending time with his wife Jan and enjoyed travelling together, especially to Hawaii. Vern will be remembered for his contagious smile and his always friendly manner and caring attitude. Vern lived his life according to his favorite saying, 'it's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.'
The Olmanson family extends a very special thank you to the staff at Benedictine Court assisted living in St. Peter and to the therapists at the St. Peter River's Edge Hospital rehabilitation department. Memorials preferred to the St. Peter Area Food Shelf (www.stpeterfoodshelf.com) or the St. Peter River's Edge Hospital Foundation (www.riversedgehealth.org) . A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to be determined. The St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements (www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com).