APPLE VALLEY — Clifford J. Drenttel, Jr., age 75 of Apple Valley, MN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 25, 2021.
Preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Myra Drenttel; brother-in-law, Donald Anderson. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret; sons, Paul (Nancy) and Jason (Erin); grandchildren, Zachary, Kaylee, Alexander and Rory; sister, Bonnie Anderson; brother, Edward (Sandy); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Cliff graduated from St. Peter High School in 1963 and Mankato State University in 1973. He served in the USAF from February 1964 to February 1968 and was a Vietnam Veteran. Cliff worked his entire career in the propane industry retiring from Ferrellgas as Vice President of Retail Operations in 1999 and lived happily ever after.
Cliff was a passionate golfer who had 2 holes in one; enjoyed his summers on Lake Ida, Alexandria, MN and his winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Volunteered his time for many years by serving on the board of the Lake Ida Lake Association. Most importantly, Cliff enjoyed each and every day he spent with family and friends.
A party celebrating Cliff's life will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 24, 2021 at Shoreland Country Club, 43781 Golf Course Road, St Peter, MN 56082.
Interment, Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter, MN.
Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to John Ireland School, 1801 West Broadway St. Peter, MN 56082 St or Bile Duct Cancer Research: Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF) Attention Research, 5526 West 13400 South, #510 Herriman, Utah 84096. https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/
