ST. PETER — Tom was born June 20, 1941 and died June 22, 2021 just two days after his 80th birthday. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
During his life's journey he was an excellent athlete, a proud Marine, a Rehabilitation Consultant, football referee, softball coach, and volunteer. He enjoyed playing cards, supporting his granddaughter Anna's sports activities, playing golf, hunting, felling trees, preparing fire wood and annual Maine adventures.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford (Tip) and Hazel Witty, his brother George, and his daughter, Krista.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne, daughter Sara, son-in-law Paul, and granddaughter Anna; siblings Bob, Buz, Jim, Dar Schilling, and Sandy Krenik, along with their spouses; and his sisters-in-law Marilyn and Susan. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He loved and enjoyed the company of his family and many good friends.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held Saturday, July 10th at Shoreland Country Club. Please join us for an open house from 12:00 to 3:00 P.M.