GEORGETOWN, TX — Alma Eline Halverson of Georgetown, TX, formerly of River Falls, Wisconsin passed away at 90 years old on hanksgiving Day, November 25, 2021. She was born September 22, 1931, to Nels and Alma Langsjoen. She grew up the youngest of eight children raised in St Peter, Minnesota during the Great Depression and WWII. She married Jerry Halverson, also of St Peter, in 1949.
Alma loved spending as much time as possible at the family cabins they owned in Northern Wisconsin. She was an avid reader, loved her flowers, and was an extraordinary cook. During their retirement years Jerry and Alma enjoyed traveling, evening walks and golfing in Sun City West, Arizona. Alma will be remembered as a kind and gentle person who always placed the needs of others above her own.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, a sister, two grandsons, and her loving husband of 62 years, Jerry Halverson. She is survived by her six children, Guy, Gay, Scott, Glen, Eve, and Lois, along with 15 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
The funeral will be at 10:00AM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown, Texas. It will be officiated by Senior Pastor Walt Pohland of Faith Lutheran Church. To view the full obituary, go to the Ramsey Funeral website link at HTTPS://www.RamseyFuneral.com/obits