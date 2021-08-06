Dennis "Denny" George Nygard

ST. PETER, MN — Denny passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Denny was born to George and Eleanor (Struck) Nygard on April 12, 1942. Denny lived in St. Peter his whole life. After graduation from St. Peter High School in 1960, he worked for the City of St. Peter. He was drafted into the US Army in 1964 and served with the 1st Infantry Division, spending the last 6 months of his duty in Vietnam until his discharge in 1966. After being introduced by mutual friends, Denny married Marian (Lind) on September 20, 1969 in Norseland, MN. Together they made a home in St. Peter and had two sons, Paul and Brian.
Denny was a member of the VFW and American Legion, proudly serving on the American Legion Honor Guard. After returning from his military service, Denny began working at the St. Peter Post Office as a carrier and later the window clerk. He worked for the post office for 34 years before retiring in 2000. After retirement, he worked part time at Gustavus Adolphus College and Minnesota School Boards Association. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, serving on the church council and as an usher.
Denny loved spending time with his family and friends, especially by the lake. His best days were spent on Lake Washington fishing. He looked forward to his fishing trips to Rainy River and Canada. When not fishing, he enjoyed spending time with friends visiting over a cup of coffee, bowling, throwing dice, or playing card games. Family game nights with the kids and grandkids were filled with lots of laughter, Pfeffer, Cribbage, and Dominoes. He enjoyed traveling across the country for family vacations and in the last several years he especially enjoyed wintering in Arizona with Marian and friends.
Denny is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Marian; sons Paul (Eileen) and Brian (Erin); grandchildren Chris, Keegan, Josie, Sylvia, Grady and Lydia; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Steve, sister Andrea and nephew David Nygard.
There will be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11 at St. Peter Lutheran Church with Military Honors. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com