Leo Von Ohlen

NICOLLET, MN — Leo D. Von Ohlen, age 87 of Nicollet, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Ecumen Prairie Hill, St. Peter.
Memorial visitation is 4:00-7:00pm Friday, July 30th at St. Peter Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Juvenile Diabetes (in honor of his great granddaughter Kinsley Elizabeth) or the Alzheimer's Association. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
Leo Dean was born August 27, 1933 in Mankato to Henry and Alma (Nordby) Von Ohlen. He attended Judson Elementary and graduated from Nicollet High School. He then entered the US Army, serving in Korea, before returning home to farm with his father. He loved the farm, continuing to work alongside family and only missing 2 harvests in his life (while serving in Korea and 2020). Leo was united in marriage to Marlene Wentzel in 1954 and together they raised four daughters. He made sure to teach them the value of hard work and a job well done. Leo was a fan of Vikings Football, watching his grandchildren's sporting events, reading, carpentry, travel and nature; especially water and sunsets. He was a member of the Nicollet American Legion, Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet School Board and the Cattleman's Association.
Left to remember Leo are Marlene; daughters: Barb (Mike) Johnson, Kathy (Rae) Runck, Sharon Olsen, and Julie (Judd) Hendrycks; grandchildren: Jenna (Joel), Carissa (Charles), Josh, Briana, Ben (Sam), Eric, Nick (Chalsey) and Jessie; great grandchildren: Jaxson, Mason, Hudson, Olivia, Kinsley, Madi, Ashtyn, Luella, Colton, Zoie, Justin, Ethan and Elise; siblings: Joan and Bernt (Tom); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: son-in-law Joel Olsen, grandson Daniel Runck, grandson-in-law Shaun Moore and brother and sister-in-law Lynnis (Ardella).