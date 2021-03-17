Martin "Marty" Baker

ELYSIAN — age 57, of Elysian died in a farming accident at his home on March 14, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Marysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Marty was born on July 18, 1963 to James and Marjorie "Marge" (Genelin) Baker in Mankato. He attended Cleveland High School where he played basketball and was a member of the class of '82.
He attended the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and University of Minnesota Crookston for wildlife biology. Marty spent 30 years with the U S Fish and Wildlife Service in Windom, MN. On December 12, 1992 he married Judith L. Traxler at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Marysburg, Madison Lake, MN. He was very proud of his sons, Bennet H. Baker (26) Omaha, NE and Andrew N. Baker (23), Fort Benning, GA.
Marty treasured growing up on the family farm where he continued to help his brothers with planting and harvesting. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and playing cards. Marty was a past president and member of the Le Sueur County Fair Board. He enjoyed helping his sons with their 4-H projects. He was a tireless volunteer for introducing youth to the great outdoors, through presentations on wildlife, job mentoring, prairie restoration, gun safety training and activities at Wings on the Prairie.
Marty is survived by his loving wife Judi of 28 years; sons, Bennet and special friend Cassidy Latusek and Andrew; three sisters, Christine McCoy of Cleveland, Kyran Baker, Arizona, and Beth (Mike) Johnson of Jordan; one sister-in-law, Colleen Baker of Le Center; six brothers, Harry Baker of Cleveland, Howard (Dorothy) Baker of Stanchfield, Mark (Marilyn) Baker of Le Center, Michael (Liz Anderson) Baker of Edina, Ken (Heidi) Baker St. Peter, and Jamie (Tonja) Baker of Cleveland; two brothers-in-law, Richard (Sue) Traxler of Wisconsin and Jeffery (Ann) Traxler of Kenyon; three sisters-in-law, Colleen (Bradley) Carlson of Janesville, Cindy Ayers (Joe Borneke) of Waterville, and Kristin (Ron) Greenwald of Elysian, god children, Cody Baker and Ethan Greenwald; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gregory and Jack; sister-in-law, Sue Baker; nephews, Mike Keltgen and Elliot Miller; cousin, Pat Baker; father and mother-in-law, Ronald and Jeanne Traxler.