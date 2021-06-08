ST. PETER — James "Jimmy" Schroeder 78 of St. Peter, MN was surrounded by family when he went to be with our Lord on 6/3/21.
Jim was born in Glencoe, MN to Virginia ( Schultz) and Wesley Schroeder. The family moved to St. Peter MN in the 50s. Jim graduated from St. Peter H.S. and served in the army for 13 yrs. He was a medal veteran and honorably discharged in 1979.
Jim went to Dunwoody College for machine design and commercial flight training, private pilot/small planes. Jim worked at Mico Inc. He dabbled in real estate, the stock market, and eventually found his passion making and inventing Duck Blinds and parts. He was an avid duck hunter and spent a lot of time with his hunting buddies: Red, Bake, Luker, John Lange, Wayne Bremer and many more. Jim was well known for his thoughts and opinions. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, his special friend Lynda Nygard, and many other relatives. Jim is survived by cousins Tamela Lutgen (Dale) of Savage, MN, Teresa Weinzierl (Bruce) of Cologne, MN, Nephew David Schroeder of Woodbury, MN and many other family members.
In honor of Jim's wishes there will be a family reunion/memorial service in the summer of 2022 at his family's home. A private internment will be at a later date.