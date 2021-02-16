ROCHESTER — Thomas J Jeffrey, 78, formerly of St Peter, Minnesota, died peacefully of cancer at his home in Charter House Retirement Living, Rochester, Minnesota on February 2, 2021.
Tom was born in Windom, Minnesota, stationed in Italy and with the Minnesota National Guard for his military service, and received degrees from Worthington Junior Collage and Mankato State College where he taught industrial arts at the experimental Wilson Campus School. Tom, Sally and Sam lived in St Peter for many years where they served as a foster family and where Tom worked as assistant manager with Standard Lumber Company.
Tom returned to education later in life when the family relocated to Virginia and Tom earned his doctoral degree from Virginia Tech and then was employed as assistant professor. His educational career concluded in the Technology Department at Ohio Northern University, followed by ten years of Christian service employment at the Young Life Camp in Rockbridge County, Virginia. Tom and Sally returned to the Midwest in 2019, moving into Charter House where they could focus on providing volunteer service to others.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sally, sons Matt and Sam (Kara), five grandchildren, brothers Doug and Bill (Lynne), nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jim and Dick, and sister Marian Schaub.
Tom's full obituary can be found at the Rochester Cremation Services, Minnesota website.