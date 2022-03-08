ST. PETER — Martin Larson, age 98, of St. Peter MN died March 4, 2022. Martin will be buried next to his wife Betty at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Peter. A memorial service will be held later this summer. A special thanks to the staff at Benedictine Living Center, Hospice, First Lutheran Church, and the St. Peter Funeral Home.
He was born October 26, 1923 in Harmony, MN to Martin and Anna Larson. He graduated from Harmony high school in 1941 and attended Gustavus. He married Betty LaFebvre on March 14, 1944. He worked at his father's lumber yard and during World War II at military defense plants in SD, CA, and St. Paul, MN. Martin owned a grocery store in Harmony, MN and worked at the St. Peter State Hospital from 1950 to 1974. In 1974 he transferred to the Minnesota Department of Public Welfare as Building Adviser for the entire state hospital system and retired from his state position in 1981. From 1960-1996 Martin operated an engraving business making name badges and door signs for several organizations.
Martin was very involved in volunteer work including Boy Scouts, church, Meals on Wheels, Kiwanis and various programs for seniors. In scouting he received Scouter of the Year Badge, the Silver Beaver, and the Wood Badge.
He was a First Lutheran Church Board member on the building committee for the current building. He was also awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the St. Peter Kiwanis Club. Later after joining Kiwanis, Martin was elected Lt. Governor for the Minnesota/Dakotas District. He then spearheaded a book on the 1998 St. Peter tornado which was highlighted in the Kiwanis National magazine and in turn qualified the St. Peter Club to receive the Minnesota/Dakotas Outstanding Single Service Award. In 1999 Martin was selected as the Outstanding Senior Citizen of Nicollet County.
Martin enjoyed engaging in conversations about his work and family experiences. He wrote several books highlighting his experiences working at the St. Peter State Hospital, his childhood and family history. While living at ReaLife he published a monthly newsletter.
He is survived by sons, Joe (Susie) Larson, and Bill (Kathie) Larson; grandchildren, Dave (Jen) Larson, Julie (Kurt Schulz) Larson, Mikaela Larson, and Kaitlyn Larson; great-grandson, Blaze (Emily) Larson; special great-niece, Jody (Kevin) Swanson as well as various nieces, nephews and their children. Martin is preceded in death by his wife of 60+ years, Betty; parents; 3 sisters; infant twin grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Cooper and Julieanna Larson.