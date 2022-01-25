Leona Evelyn Miller

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
ST. PETER — Leona Evelyn (Schultz) Miller, age 85 of St. Peter, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 after a two year battle with cancer.
Leona was born June 14, 1936 in Belle Plaine Township to Andrew Schultz and Evelyn (Kahle) Schultz. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1954. Leona married Karl Miller on July 14, 1957 and together they had seven children.
Leona worked many jobs, but spent the majority of her years, until retirement, working for Cargill Hybrid Corn Research. She was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter. She was involved with youth education, council, Stephen Ministries, Women of the ELCA (serving on the district board as well as a national delegate), Trinity Women, and a dedicated quilter. She made thousands of quilts that were distributed globally and locally to CADA House, Solace Apartments, Habitat for Humanity and the Union Street homeless shelter. But nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leona is survived by her children, Kathy (Charlie) Anderson, Gayle Miller, David Miller, Judy (Greg) Watke, Julie (Sam) Gault, Paul (Angie) Miller, and Andrea (Tom) Haglund; grandchildren, Karl (Nikki) Buggert, Kayla (CJ) Siewert, Isaiah Miller, Jordan (Brianna) Watke, Collin Watke, Spencer (Kourtney) Gault, Benjamin Gault, Alexandra Gault, Nick Miller, Joe Miller, Sophie Miller, Andrew Haglund, Elaina Haglund, and Nathan Haglund; great-grandsons, Theodore, Brogan, Maximus, Kashton, and Avery; great-granddaughter, due in February; siblings, Marvel (John) Godin, Maynard (Joan) Schultz, and Glenna McDonald. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl, and her parents, Andrew and Evelyn Schultz.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Leona Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.