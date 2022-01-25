Leona Evelyn Miller

ST. PETER — Leona Evelyn (Schultz) Miller, age 85 of St. Peter, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 after a two year battle with cancer.

Leona was born June 14, 1936 in Belle Plaine Township to Andrew Schultz and Evelyn (Kahle) Schultz. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1954. Leona married Karl Miller on July 14, 1957 and together they had seven children.

Leona worked many jobs, but spent the majority of her years, until retirement, working for Cargill Hybrid Corn Research. She was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter. She was involved with youth education, council, Stephen Ministries, Women of the ELCA (serving on the district board as well as a national delegate), Trinity Women, and a dedicated quilter. She made thousands of quilts that were distributed globally and locally to CADA House, Solace Apartments, Habitat for Humanity and the Union Street homeless shelter. But nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Leona is survived by her children, Kathy (Charlie) Anderson, Gayle Miller, David Miller, Judy (Greg) Watke, Julie (Sam) Gault, Paul (Angie) Miller, and Andrea (Tom) Haglund; grandchildren, Karl (Nikki) Buggert, Kayla (CJ) Siewert, Isaiah Miller, Jordan (Brianna) Watke, Collin Watke, Spencer (Kourtney) Gault, Benjamin Gault, Alexandra Gault, Nick Miller, Joe Miller, Sophie Miller, Andrew Haglund, Elaina Haglund, and Nathan Haglund; great-grandsons, Theodore, Brogan, Maximus, Kashton, and Avery; great-granddaughter, due in February; siblings, Marvel (John) Godin, Maynard (Joan) Schultz, and Glenna McDonald. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl, and her parents, Andrew and Evelyn Schultz.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

