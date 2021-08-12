SEBEKA — Memorial Services were held for Roger Hintz, age 75 of Sebeka, Minnesota on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 4th & Main, in Mankato, Minnesota.
Visitation was held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minnesota.
Roger Curtis Hintz was born on April 13, 1946, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. His parents were the late Lionel and Frieda (Nelson) Hintz. Roger attended Richfield High School and graduated with the class of 1964. Roger attended North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering. He later received his MBA at St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He was a member of the United States Army, honorably serving his country in Okinawa, Japan.
Roger was united in marriage to Karen Pernula. They made their home in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Howell, Michigan, Prior Lake, Minnesota and St. Peter, Minnesota. Karen passed away on Feb. 10, 1994.
Roger was an electrical engineer and was last employed by Condux International in Mankato.
On May 5, 1995, Roger was united in marriage to Shellee (Maki) Wendorf at First Lutheran Church in St. Peter, Minnesota. Together they made their home in Mankato, Minnesota.
Roger was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Mankato. He enjoyed bicycling, taking motorcycle trips with his son, reading, traveling, watching the Bison football team, and spending time at his cabin in the woods near Sebeka, Minnesota.
On Aug. 9, 2021, Roger unexpectedly passed away at the cabin. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family. Preceding Roger in death are his parents: Lionel and Frieda Hintz, stepmother Thelma (Kangas) Hintz, first wife: Karen Hintz, stepbrother Steve Kangas, in-laws: Alvin and Ruth Pernula and Kenneth and Aileen Maki.
Surviving Roger is his wife: Shellee Hintz; children: Andrea Marie Hintz of Hammond; Nathan Curtis Hintz of LeCenter; stepdaughters Jill Johnson of Otsego and Heidi Johnson of Farmington. Grandchildren: Kileen, Jack, Carter, Ethan and Lauren; Brothers-in-law Brian (Lynae) Maki of Henning, Minnesota and Jay Maki of Volcano, CA and Sister-in-law Sharon Kangas of Lindstrom, Minnesota. along with other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorials preferred to Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund or Connections Ministry.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Roger's Tribute Wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena, Minnesota.