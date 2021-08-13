ST. PETER, MN — Bernice "Bea" Summer, age 95 of St. Peter, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Benedictine Living Community in St. Peter.
Memorial service will be 10:30am Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Peter with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery that afternoon. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Bernice May was born May 30, 1926 in Vivian Township, Waseca County MN to Albert and Sophie (Behrns) Dagner. She was raised in the New Richland area, graduating from New Richland High School in 1945. She was married to Norman Neste in 1946 and they had one child, David. She later married Lowell Summer on July 29, 1966 in Brookings, SD. They resided in rural St. Peter until Lowell's passing in 1993. Over the years, Bea was employed by Bird's Eye Foods, Munsing Ware, ADC in St. Peter and Ginny Mae's in St. Peter. She was active with St. Peter Lutheran Church as part of the ladies aid, Berea Circle and OWLS; a member and volunteer with the St. Peter VFW and American Legion Auxiliary (of which she held offices in both); and a volunteer with Mankato Hospice and 3rd Street Seconds.
Left to remember Bea and cherish her memory are: daughter-in-law, Donna Neste; grandchildren: Nathan, Samantha and David Neste; great grandchildren: Dakota, Memphis, Miles, Farah and Willow Neste; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell; son, David; and sisters: Alice Poeschel and Vivian Enderson.