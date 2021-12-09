Gene Femrite

MANKATO — Gene Merlin Femrite age 77, of Mankato, MN died on Tuesday, December 7th at MCHS. He

was born on June 27th, 1944 in New Ulm, MN to Lawrence and Hannah (Simonson) Femrite.

He was the middle child in a household of three children raised on a farm in Lafayette, MN and

proceeded to enlist in the U.S. Navy. Serving in the Vietnam Conflict from 1962 to 1965. This

was one of his greatest accomplishments. Upon his homecoming, he graduated from the

Mankato School of Business. Afterward, he worked for the Chicago Board of Trade and then

returned to MN, where he worked for Alwin's Electric and married Gloria Ann Mathiowetz of

Sleepy Eye. This is where he opened his own business Gene's Appliance & Carpet. He then

pursued a career as Plant Manager of Bongards Creamery and Plant Supervisor at Nordic

Track in Belle Plaine. He was promoted to Research and Development at Rupp Industries and

was also a Supervisor and Fork Lift Driver for other corporations. Gene was a jack of all trades;

however, he enjoyed woodworking the most. He was a sports enthusiast and never missed a

boxing match, Viking's or Twin's game. Gene was a generous donator to many charities. Most

of all, he will always be remembered by loved ones as an ambitious, strong-minded, supportive

and witty individual that has inspired many to do the same.

Gene is survived by his three children and precious dog, Chester. Audra (Dan) Brenke of St.

Peter, MN; Melanie (Gordon) Capaul and Lee Femrite of LeCenter, MN. His beloved

grandchildren: Brita Emigh (fiance' Cass Sanford), Hannah Brenke, Lily Capaul and Cole

Brenke. He is also survived by his sister, Janice (Dennis) Larsen of Hastings, MN and 7 nieces

and nephews, including in-law's Rose Marie (Myron) Rich.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife of twenty-five years and mother to his children, Gloria

(Mathiowetz) Femrite; special friend, Cheryl Berge (New Germany, MN); parents, Lawrence and

Hannah Femrite and brother Larry Femrite.

Gene will be remembered with a private Celebration of Life and a military burial at Fort Snelling

National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Gene Femrite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments