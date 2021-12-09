Gene Femrite

MANKATO — Gene Merlin Femrite age 77, of Mankato, MN died on Tuesday, December 7th at MCHS. He
was born on June 27th, 1944 in New Ulm, MN to Lawrence and Hannah (Simonson) Femrite.
He was the middle child in a household of three children raised on a farm in Lafayette, MN and
proceeded to enlist in the U.S. Navy. Serving in the Vietnam Conflict from 1962 to 1965. This
was one of his greatest accomplishments. Upon his homecoming, he graduated from the
Mankato School of Business. Afterward, he worked for the Chicago Board of Trade and then
returned to MN, where he worked for Alwin's Electric and married Gloria Ann Mathiowetz of
Sleepy Eye. This is where he opened his own business Gene's Appliance & Carpet. He then
pursued a career as Plant Manager of Bongards Creamery and Plant Supervisor at Nordic
Track in Belle Plaine. He was promoted to Research and Development at Rupp Industries and
was also a Supervisor and Fork Lift Driver for other corporations. Gene was a jack of all trades;
however, he enjoyed woodworking the most. He was a sports enthusiast and never missed a
boxing match, Viking's or Twin's game. Gene was a generous donator to many charities. Most
of all, he will always be remembered by loved ones as an ambitious, strong-minded, supportive
and witty individual that has inspired many to do the same.
Gene is survived by his three children and precious dog, Chester. Audra (Dan) Brenke of St.
Peter, MN; Melanie (Gordon) Capaul and Lee Femrite of LeCenter, MN. His beloved
grandchildren: Brita Emigh (fiance' Cass Sanford), Hannah Brenke, Lily Capaul and Cole
Brenke. He is also survived by his sister, Janice (Dennis) Larsen of Hastings, MN and 7 nieces
and nephews, including in-law's Rose Marie (Myron) Rich.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of twenty-five years and mother to his children, Gloria
(Mathiowetz) Femrite; special friend, Cheryl Berge (New Germany, MN); parents, Lawrence and
Hannah Femrite and brother Larry Femrite.
Gene will be remembered with a private Celebration of Life and a military burial at Fort Snelling
National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.