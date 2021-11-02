Carl Gilsrud

ST. ROSA — Carl O. Gilsrud, age 66 of St. Rosa, passed away after a 27-day fight with COVID and Influenza on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 5 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albany with Rev. Kirsten Nelson Roenfeldt officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church in Albany.
Carl Oliver Gilsrud was born November 26,1954 in St. Peter, Minnesota to George and Mary (Graham) Gilsrud. On August 26,1978 he married Joyce Christen at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albany. Together they raised a family of six. Carl worked for Electrolux for 23 years as a press operator and retired in 2008.
Carl was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming. He was an avid fisher and hunter and enjoyed being in the outdoors. He also was an avid sports enthusiast and sang in church choirs for many years. In his younger years, he enjoyed time spent on his hobby farm and time with Tilly. His favorite all time activity was spending time with his grandkids telling them stories, jokes, and teaching them life skills. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Gilsrud of Freeport; children, John Kammerdiener of Madison Lake, Angela (James) Ramsey of Eden Valley, Rachel (Adam) Blenker of Albany, and Nicole (Keith) Wurzburger of Cold Spring; sisters, JoAnn Joosten of St. Peter, MaryAnn (Joel) Winter of St. Peter, Brenda (Larry) Holicky of Le Center; sister-In-Law, Kathy Gilsrud of Chatfield; grandchildren, Justin Phipps, Nathan Gilsrud, Cierra Ramsey, Maria Blenker, Andrew Blenker, Ely Blenker, Kaitlyn Blenker, Evelyn Blenker, and Ivan Blenker; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, children, Roman and Douglas Gilsrud; sister, Helen Morris; brothers, Clinton Gilsrud, and Robert Gilsrud; brothers-in-law, Bernie Morris, Al Joosten; and sister-in-law, Pam Gilsrud.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.