ST. PETER, MN — Mary Jo Rheaume, age 85 of St. Peter, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in St. Peter.
Visitation will be from 11:00am - 1:00pm Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Saint Peter Funeral Home in St. Peter, MN. A graveside service will be held at 1:15pm at Calvary Cemetery, in St. Peter, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Condolences for the family can be left at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Mary Jo (Juanita) Rheaume was born September 5, 1935, in Mankato to Boyd (Calvin) and Hollie (Phelps) Forrey. She is a 1953 graduate of Mankato High School. She was united in marriage with Jim Rheaume, the love of her life, on August 3, 1957, at the Church of St. Peter. They lived in St. Peter, where she stayed at home and raised her family for 20 plus years, and later worked until her retirement from Onan Power Electronics. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking/baking, reading and playing cards (especially bridge with her bridge club for over 40 years).
Left to remember Mary Jo are her children: Mark (Sandy) Rheaume of Belle Plaine, Sally (Neal) Vogel of St. Peter, and Mary Lark of Faribault; her grandchildren: Melissa, Mindy, Matt, Gretchen, Alisha and Brianna: Brother: Jim (Cyndi) Forrey, Sister: Kay Gaul, and Sister-In-Law: Ruth Forrey, and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Jim, oldest child Matthew, her parents, brothers: Page, Gene and Phillip and sister: Phoebe Cummiskey.
The family would like to thank all who have provided care to Mary Jo over the past year: Mayo Hospice, staffs at Benedictine Living Community, Benedictine Court, Oaklawn in Mankato, and Doctors and nurses at River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter and Mayo Hospital in Mankato, and the Mankato Clinic.