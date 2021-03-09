Carl Russell Betzing

Weather Alert

...GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON... The very warm temperatures this afternoon are helping to mix down strong wind from aloft. Southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph will gust to around 45 mph at times through 5 PM, particularly east of Interstate 35. If driving, be sure to keep a firm grip on the steering wheel, especially on west-east oriented roads. Secure any loose outdoor objects that might be blown around by the wind.