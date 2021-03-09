NICOLLET — Carl Russell Betzing, age 98 formerly of rural Nicollet died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Nicollet with Father Craig Timmerman and Deacon Steven Spillman celebrating. Following the Mass, the Nicollet American Legion Honor Guard will provide full military honors at the church. Burial will take place in the Church of the Visitation Cemetery in Swan Lake at a later date. Visitation time will be from 9-11 am preceding the Mass at church. Social distancing guidelines must be followed, and all guests in attendance at the visitation and Mass will be required to wear a mask. The Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes of New Ulm are assisting the family with arrangements at this time. To leave an online condolence for his family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: mvfh.org
Carl is survived by his step-son, Ronald (Donna) Giefer of rural Nicollet; step daughter-in-law, Sharon Giefer of Cannon Falls; grandchildren, Ronald Giefer of Nicollet, Robert Giefer of Orr, Timothy (Lorie) Giefer of New Ulm, Susan (Kenny) Johnson of St. Peter, Daniel (Lisa) Giefer of North Mankato, Jennifer (Kevin) Steffensmeier of Otsego, Jeffrey (Mickelle) Giefer of Hugo, and Debra Johnson of Northfield; great grandchildren, Nicole, Clarissa, Kellen, Kourtney, Kyle, Lexi, Hailey, Zack and Caleb; great-great grandchildren, Aubree and Jacob; his brother, Ernest Betzing of Shreveport, Louisiana; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pearl Betzing; sister, Leona Betzing; sister-in-law, Yvonne Betzing; step son-in-law, Gene Giefer; and grandchildren, Justin Giefer, and Heather Giefer.
Carl Russell Betzing was born May 28, 1922, in Traverse Township, Nicollet County to Ernest and Orma (Smith) Betzing. He grew up with a love of farming and attended country school through the 8th grade. In 1944, Carl enlisted in the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country during WWII with the 11th Airborne Division until being honorably discharged in 1946. Carl returned to the farm located in Granby Township and worked as a dedicated farmer until his retirement in 2003.
On October 12, 1963, Carl married Pearl (Horner) Giefer at the Church of the Visitation in Swan Lake, and was an active member of that Parish bringing out his leadership skills. As a loyal member of the American Legion Post 510 in Nicollet, Carl served as Commander, Chaplain, and other various positions, again showing his amazing leadership skills. He will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. Blessed be his memory.