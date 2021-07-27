NICOLLET — Beverly J. "Bev" Mayer, 87, of Nicollet died Sunday, December 6, 2020. Bev was born on August 2, 1933 in Emery, South Dakota, the daughter of Joseph and Mabel (Kewley) Kayser. She was the oldest of ten siblings. She grew up in Emery and married Richard "Whitey" Mayer on April 6, 1953. They lived in Pierpont and Mitchell, South Dakota, Elmore, Minnesota and finally settled their family in Nicollet, Minnesota in 1970.
Bev was devoted to God, Family and Friends. Large gatherings with Family and Friends; and any opportunity to cook for everyone made Bev's life rich and joyous. Whether enjoying a meal, making a meal, having coffee at the local café or gas station, playing cards, going on visits with Deacon Steve to the "elderly," or just talking for hours in person or on the phone, Bev loved being with, talking to and connecting with her family and lifelong friends.
The way Bev lived her life is a "Recipe for a Great Life" - the ingredients were: unconditional love, doing anything for anyone when they needed it, cooking for friends, family or anyone in need, talking, then talking some more, making sure her home was spectacularly clean, accepting people for who they are, strong faith and commitment to God and her Church, and a true joy for living!
Bev is survived by her children, Bradley (Barbara) Mayer of Burnsville, Minnesota, Pamela (Ron) Bernal of Niwot, Colorado, Sarah (David) Iverson, Eagan, Minnesota and Lisa Hackett, Elko New Market, Minnesota: grandchildren: Sarah McCarty, Ben Mayer, Katie Fritz, Luke Mayer, Alexa Temmen, Daniel Bernal, Thor Iverson, Zachary Iverson, Katherine Bernal, Dakota Hackett, Madison Hackett, India Hackett and 10 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Nicollet. Father Craig Timmerman will celebrate the Mass, and burial will follow in the St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery in rural Nicollet.
Visitation will be from 10-11 am on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the church in Nicollet.
The Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes of New Ulm are assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: The American Cancer Society, Pregnancy Choices Lifecare Center in Apple Valley, Kids N Kinship of Apple Valley, or There with Care of Boulder, Colorado.