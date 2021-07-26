Harold P. Overn

TUCSON, AZ — On Sunday, June 27, 2021, with his family by his side, Harold W. Overn peacefully passed into the arms of God.
The son of Nicollet County Auditor Harold Overn and Wilhelmina Palmer Overn, Hal was born on December 30, 1924, in St. Peter, Minnesota. A popular student, he was active and outgoing — and in his own words "sort of a ham." He acted in theatre productions, performed original oratory, played many different sports, and in his senior year was captain of the St. Peter High School football team. When US forces entered WWII, Hal was eager to sign up. As soon as he turned 18, he enlisted in the Army, and he served from 1943-46. As a sergeant in the 65th Infantry Division Reconnaissance Troop, he crossed from Le Havre, France, through Germany in the great march to defeat the Nazi forces.
After his discharge, Hal returned to St. Peter and attended Gustavus Adolphus College. It was there, on a fateful blind date, that he met Jean Eleanor Berg. He won her heart, and they were married on September 23, 1950. They lived in various towns across Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa, while Hal worked as a salesman and Jean taught school. Eventually, they settled in the suburbs of Minneapolis, where they raised their two children, Kristin and Karl. As a real estate broker/manager, Hal found great satisfaction helping people achieve their dreams. He was especially acclaimed for his Tuesday morning sales meetings, where he was never at a loss for words and ever an inspiration to his sales crew.
In 1997, Hal and Jean pulled up stakes and moved to the SaddleBrooke Retirement Community in sunny Tucson, Arizona. During his retirement years, Hal enjoyed carpentry and carving, and he created beautiful furniture and carvings for his family and friends. An enthusiatic golfer, he regularly "bogeyed" his way around Tucson courses with his good buddies in the Rocky Trail Foursome. He was also an avid reader, and he devoured books on history, philosophy, religion, and all sorts of big ideas — all of which he happily shared in church discussion groups, book groups, at dinner parties, wine tasting parties, and with anyone who would listen. Hal always loved traveling and meeting new people, and over the years he and Jean explored many beautiful locations around the world, both on driving trips and cruises. With his infectious smile, hearty laugh, and unquenchable optimism, he made friends wherever he went.
Hal is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Alice and Howard Miller, his brother and sister-in-law Lawrence and Shirley Overn, and his brother-in-law Robert Smith. He is survived by his loving wife Jean Berg Overn (Tucson, Arizona), daughter Kristin Overn (Tucson, Arizona), son Karl Overn and daughter-in-law Jean Nelson-Overn (Baldwin, Wisconsin), sister Helen Margaret Smith (St. Paul, Minnesota), and a bevy of marvelous nieces and nephews scattered hither and yon.
Throughout his life, Hal was respected and beloved by his colleagues, clients, friends, and family for his depth of knowledge, his wonderful sense of humor, his generosity, his kindness, and his great big heart. He will be deeply missed.
Interment will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hal's memory can be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church (orovalley.org) or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).
Arrangements under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home. 520-544-2285