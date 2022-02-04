Kathleen Marie Pearson

...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES
INTO THE AFTERNOON...
Gusty northwest winds combined with light snow from early this
morning is resulting in areas of blowing snow. Visibilities less
than a mile are being reported in several places, and brief
whiteout conditions are possible. The blowing snow should begin to
improve this afternoon as winds slowly diminish.
If traveling through early this afternoon, be prepared for rapid
changes in visibility and slick conditions.
ST. PETER — Kathleen M. Pearson, age 72, of St. Peter, died on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her home.
Kathy was a 1967 graduate of Cathedral High School in New Ulm and lived most of her adult life in St. Peter. She received an Associate in Applied Science degree as a lab technician. Much of her career was spent at St. Peter State Hospital as a care attendant where she met her husband, Paul Pearson. Following her retirement, Kathy worked at Red Men Club where she enjoyed the locals as much as they enjoyed her. Kathy was a devoted mother to her son, Derek, and beloved by her family and friends. She had a sharp wit, a great sense of humor and an uncanny recall for details of events from decades ago. She had a knack for recalling situations and conversations and would tell them in a way that kept you laughing long after the story ended.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Adeline (Manderfeld) Werner; her only sibling, Sr. Roberta (Carol) Werner of St. Benedict Monastery, St. Joseph, MN; husband, Paul; and aunts and uncles. She is survived by her loving son, Derek Schreyer of New Ulm; sister-in-law, Ruth Nelson of Illinois; and many cousins. Kathy was an animal lover and leaves behind her two felines, Lucy and Lacy.
Memorials or donations can be made to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS) 1250 N River Dr, Mankato, MN 56001.
A Celebration of Life will be held in late spring of this year. The St. Peter Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Pearson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.