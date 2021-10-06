ST. PETER, MN — Marion Peterson, née Holberg, of Saint Peter, died on Oct 5,2021 in the Benedictine Care Center. She was 98 years old. Born January 11, 1923 to Victor and Ruth Holberg of Winthrop, Marion Virginia Florella was the second of three Holberg children. She married Leslie Peterson on January 27, 1944 at Bernadotte Lutheran Church. They were married for 57 years.
An avid golfer, she was a member of Shoreland Country Club for many years. She also enjoyed playing cards—especially bridge—and until recently participated in several regular bridge clubs. She was fond of baking treats that she shared with family, friends and neighbors. Specialties included "sticky buns", almond bars, Swedish meatballs and baked rice. Marion grew up singing in school and church. She sang in her church choir for many years, often as a soloist or part of a duet or quartet with a long list of favorite hymns. Marion worked a number of jobs most notably as a secretary for local attorneys and as a nurse's aide at the elementary school.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie, and by one daughter, Cheryl. She is survived by a daughter LeAnn (Kirk) Metzger, a son Gene (Holly) Peterson; two granddaughters Krista (Tyler) Spears, and Kelsey (Michael) Covart; two grandsons Cord Peterson and Riley (Gili) Peterson; two great-granddaughters, Scout Spears and Cameron Covart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Lutheran Church, 1114 Traverse Road, St. Peter, MN 56082
A service will be held at First Lutheran on Saturday Oct 9 at 2:00 pm with visitation from 12:30-1:45. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com