ST. PETER — Bernard Eugene "Bernie" McGuire, age 88, of St. Peter passed away after a short stay at the Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter on Wednesday April 14, 2021.
Bernie was born the third of five children September 29, 1932 to Bernard Benedict and Anna Marie (Schacherer) McGuire in Taylor, North Dakota. His family moved to Vernon Center, MN in 1936, then to Madelia, MN until 1942 when they moved to Mankato Bernie attended Mater Dolorosa grade school in Madelia, St John's Catholic grade school in Mankato and Loyola High School in Mankato. After graduation in 1951 Bernie served in the US Army.
Bernie married Germaine Joan "Mickey" Monson June 23, 1962 at the Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, MN. They resided in Madison Lake for 5 years before moving to St Peter in 1968.
Born to them October 3, 1970 in St. Peter, MN their only child David Bernard McGuire.
Bernie worked many years in the printing industry at Forde and DM Printing in Mankato, and became owner operator of Nelson Printing of St. Peter in 1966.
Bernie was a member of the Church of St. Peter, St. Peter American Legion post #37, St. Peter Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus council #1509 and Mankato Toastmasters club #175.
Bernie had a lifelong love for music and was a member of the St. Mary's men's choir and played the Accordion at Polka Masses. Bernie played multiple instruments in many bands over the years including, The St. Peter Drum and Bugle Core, The Cliff Hermel Band, The Echos and was a current member of the Mary Guentzel Quintet at the time of his death.
Bernie is survived by his son, David Bernard McGuire of St. Peter; siblings, Marjorie "Marge" Sweiger, Mary (Mike) Hiniker and Jim (Ann) McGuire all of Mankato, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Germaine Joan "Mickey" June 1, 1997; parents; sister, "Frances "Sis" Lorentz; brothers-in-law, Harvey Lorentz and Howard Sweiger Sr.