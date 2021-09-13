ST. PETER, MN — Barb Stangler, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home amongst her loved ones on Friday, September 10 th , at the age of 85.
Barb was born on October 17 th , 1935 in St. Paul Minnesota to Lyle and Helen Churchill. Barb was proceeded in death by her parents and brothers. She is survived by her husband William, son's Greg and Robert and daughter Kathryn (Owens) and grandchildren Martina, Stephan, William, Susan, Mary, Nikolaus, Joseph and Kathryn.
Barb met Bill, they were married in 1959 and farmed in the local area. She went to Gustavus Adolphus and then taught in Litchfield, Mounds View and St. Peter for years.
She travelled the world over with Bill, loved reading and was an avid card player.